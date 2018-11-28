PITTSBURGH - At least one Pittsburgh police officer involved in a brawl on the South Side has been reassigned following the incident.
Four members of the Pagans motorcycle club and four undercover officers could be seen fighting Oct. 12 inside Kopy’s Bar on surveillance video.
According to the bar owner, the officers had been in the bar for several hours before the motorcycle club members walked in.
After midnight, there were words exchanged and the altercation became violent.
In addition to reviews by the city and Pittsburgh police, the FBI has launched an investigation into the incident.
Target 11’s Rick Earle talked to Mayor Bill Peduto on Wednesday and was told that all four officers were reassigned, but later the city clarified that only one officer had been reassigned.
