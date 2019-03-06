  • Large sinkhole opens up in gas station parking lot

    BELLE VERNON, Pa. - A large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of a gas station in Belle Vernon.

    The sinkhole outside the Sunoco gas station on Route 51 opened up a few weeks ago, a clerk told Channel 11 News.

    Caution tape and cones surround the hole, which is large enough to fit several cars and can be seen from the road.

    Despite the sinkhole, the gas station has remained open.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn what the plan is to fix the sinkhole -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

