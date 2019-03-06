BELLE VERNON, Pa. - A large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of a gas station in Belle Vernon.
The sinkhole outside the Sunoco gas station on Route 51 opened up a few weeks ago, a clerk told Channel 11 News.
Related Headlines
Caution tape and cones surround the hole, which is large enough to fit several cars and can be seen from the road.
Despite the sinkhole, the gas station has remained open.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn what the plan is to fix the sinkhole -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Here’s a new view of the sink hole in Belle Vernon. pic.twitter.com/31UunGxmqM— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 6, 2019
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- Elementary student suspended for pulling knife on school bus
- Luke Perry's daughter on father's stroke: No ‘lesson on how to handle' death
- VIDEO: Police investigating bank robbery in McCandless
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}