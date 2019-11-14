Separated by roughly 130 miles and six Super Bowl titles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns have a hostile, historic rivalry resuscitated from being heavily one-sided to much more competitive the past few years.
On Thursday night, the two teams will meet again for the 135th time -- but this might not be good news for Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.
According to ESPN's Trey Wingo, the last six Browns coaches have all been fired after a Steelers game:
History says tonight may be problematic for Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh tonight. The last 6 Browns coaches have all been fired after a Steelers game:— trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2019
Hue Jackson
Mike Pettine
Rob Chudzinski
Pat Shurmur
Eric Mangini
Romeo Crennel
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
