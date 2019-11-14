  • Last six Cleveland Browns coaches were all fired after a Steelers game, says ESPN host

    Separated by roughly 130 miles and six Super Bowl titles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns have a hostile, historic rivalry resuscitated from being heavily one-sided to much more competitive the past few years.

    On Thursday night, the two teams will meet again for the 135th time -- but this might not be good news for Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

    According to ESPN's Trey Wingo, the last six Browns coaches have all been fired after a Steelers game: 

    The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

