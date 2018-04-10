'Late Night' host Seth Meyers reveals son's dramatic entrance

NEW YORK - We’ve all heard dramatic and exciting birth stories, but the entrance of “Late Night" host Seth Meyer’s son Axel Strahl on Sunday ranks high on the list.
Meyers revealed during Monday’s show that his wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to their son in the lobby of their New York City apartment building.
Related Headlines
"I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby...we're having a baby...we had a baby," Meyers said.
He thanked New York City’s first responders for their help. Mom and baby are doing well.
