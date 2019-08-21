About 50 people have been laid off from Southpointe-based CNX Resources Corp. and CNX Midstream Partners LP.
CNX (NYSE: CNX) confirmed the layoffs, which impact corporate support and operational teams.
Related Headlines
The move comes as the company continues to combine jobs in the upstream and midstream operations, where CNX Resources and CNX Midstream are aligned. CNX Resources is the sponsor of the master limited partnership at CNX Midstream (NYSE: CNXM), which owns gathering and midstream assets. CNX Midstream has the same CEO and CFO as CNX Resources; the companies work together in CNX's real-time operations center and contract management.
