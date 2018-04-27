MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Some parents in the McKeesport Area School District are outraged after the school board decided to eliminate a number of positions.
Effective June 30, “librarian itinerants” at the four area schools will be no more and three teaching jobs at the high school will also be cut.
District officials said despite the positions being eliminated, the workers have not lost their jobs.
