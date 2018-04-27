  • Steel Valley locks down schools after 'credible threat of violence in community'

    Updated:

    Steel Valley School District locked down all of its schools Friday afternoon after "a credible threat of violence in the community," the district announced.

    CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE DISTRICT FROM CHOPPER 11

    Aaron Martin is at the district to learn more about the threat for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Students will not be dismissed unless a guardian listed on their emergency card comes to get them, the district said.

    It was not immediately clear who made the threat or how it was made.

    Steel Valley has two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school in Homestead and Munhall.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steel Valley locks down schools after 'credible threat of violence in community'