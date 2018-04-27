Steel Valley School District locked down all of its schools Friday afternoon after "a credible threat of violence in the community," the district announced.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE DISTRICT FROM CHOPPER 11
#BREAKING: All Steel Valley schools are on lockdown due to a “credible threat of violence”. Photographer @DaveClark11wpxi and I heading to the scenehttps://t.co/XoimWOEavO pic.twitter.com/IYej13xG4B— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 27, 2018
Aaron Martin is at the district to learn more about the threat for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Students will not be dismissed unless a guardian listed on their emergency card comes to get them, the district said.
It was not immediately clear who made the threat or how it was made.
Steel Valley has two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school in Homestead and Munhall.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4-year-old boy swept out to sea while walking with mother on Outer Banks beach
- Officer resigns after allegedly sending explicit pictures to woman
- Matt Lauer breaks silence months after being accused of sexual harassment
- WATCH: Mailman Busts A Move While Delivering Mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}