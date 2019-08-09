PITTSBURGH - Lidia's Pittsburgh will close sometime in September, according to our news partners at TribLive.com.
The owner of the Smallman Street building said he was awaiting specifics from the restaurant's general manager ahead of the expected closure.
The restaurant's building is owned by Walnut Capital. The company's CEO and managing partner told the Trib there are challenges to having a restaurant in the Strip District, such as construction and parking.
He said the thriving Pittsburgh food scene is creating more competition because smaller restaurants are easier to fill, have a lower overhead and fewer employees.
Lidia's opened in 2001, after its popular Kansas City and Manhattan locations.
