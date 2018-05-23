  • Light the Night group issues challenge to supporters

    The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is issuing a challenge to its donors.

    The group, which funds research for therapies to treat blood cancer, is asking its western Pennsylvania supporters to register and donate $100 by June 3, National Cancer Survivors Day.

    Those who achieve that goal earn custom swag, as well as complimentary food and refreshments at the Light the Night walk at Heinz Field on Oct. 11.

