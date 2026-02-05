Train hits box truck, pushes it into building in Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A train hit a box truck in Westmoreland County, pushing it into a building.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Water Street and East Main Street in West Newton.

Emergency dispatchers said there are no injuries reported.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

