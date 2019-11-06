PITTSBURGH - The holiday season is upon us, and that means Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night celebration is right around the corner!
Plans for the 59th annual event were announced Wednesday. It will be held Nov. 22 and includes a performance by Adam Lambert, in addition to the traditional tree lightings and Santa.
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be open daily between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23 in Market Square. (CLICK HERE for hours.)
Organizers said safety and security are a top priority, and they’re ready for the thousands of people who will come downtown.
“There will be a very visible police presence,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said. “There will be police and a center will be set up by Wood Street, and there will be additional lighting that will be brought in for people to feel safe.”
Below is a list of the Comcast Light Up Night festivities.
Official Tree Lightings & Ceremonies
- 12 p.m. - U.S. Steel Tower Dedication of the Crèche
- 4:45 p.m. - Allegheny County Courthouse Trees & Tower Lighting
- 5:15 p.m. - City-County Building Tree Lighting
- 5:30 p.m. - PPG Plaza Tree Lighting
- 5:45 p.m. - One Oxford Centre Tree Lighting
- 5:45 p.m. - Market Square’s BNY Mellon Season of Lights Countdown
- 7 p.m. - Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting with Rooftop Fireworks & Jumbotron Show
Fireworks Schedule
- 7 p.m. - Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting & Rooftop Fireworks at Fifth Avenue Place
- 7:45 p.m. - Santa Spectacular Fireworks at Point State Park
- 9:30 p.m. - BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale by Zambelli
Music & Entertainment
Comcast Main Stage (Fort Duquesne Boulevard & Stanwix Street)
- 6 p.m. - The Nox Boys
- 7 p.m. - Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers
- 8:30 p.m. - Adam Lambert
BNY Mellon New Music Stage (Penn Avenue & Stanwix Street)
- 6 p.m. - Beauty Slap
- 7:30 p.m. - Tribe Eternal
- 8:30 p.m. - Krunk Movement
EQT Jazzmasters Stage (EQT Plaza - 625 Liberty Avenue)
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Celebrating the Music of Fred Rogers with appearances by Daniel Tiger in EQT Plaza
Peoples Gas Holiday Market (Market Square)
- 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - BNY Mellon Season of Lights and Eleventh Hour Barbershop Quartet
