Verona police trying to locate caretaker accused of stealing from care-dependent person

VERONA, Pa. — The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a caretaker accused of stealing from a care-dependent person.

The department says Angel Thomas, 31, of Pittsburgh, is a hired caretaker who stole money from the person’s checking account without permission.

Thomas is charged with theft and financial exploitation of a care-dependent person, the department says.

Thomas has several other warrants for her arrest, including a federal warrant for cocaine distribution, as well as assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threats, the department says.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ location is asked to call the Verona Police Department.

