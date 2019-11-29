PHILADELPHIA - Who's a prize-winning good boy? Jack Daniels is.
For many animal lovers, Thanksgiving just isn't complete without taking in the National Dog Show. A local team took home one of the top prizes at the event.
A golden retriever from Ligonier whose full name is Jack Daniels won Best Sporting Dog.
He was a finalist for Best in Show and was up against six other dogs.
According to our partners at TribLive.com, it's the second year in a row the dog has been up for a title. He won Best in Breed last year but this was the first time competing for Best in Show.
A bulldog named Thor took home that prize.
The show helps raise money for a variety of dog-related causes.
