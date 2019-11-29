  • Local team takes home National Dog Show prize

    PHILADELPHIA - Who's a prize-winning good boy? Jack Daniels is.

    For many animal lovers, Thanksgiving just isn't complete without taking in the National Dog Show. A local team took home one of the top prizes at the event.

    A golden retriever from Ligonier whose full name is Jack Daniels won Best Sporting Dog.

    He was a finalist for Best in Show and was up against six other dogs.

    According to our partners at TribLive.com, it's the second year in a row the dog has been up for a title. He won Best in Breed last year but this was the first time competing for Best in Show.

    A bulldog named Thor took home that prize. 

    The show helps raise money for a variety of dog-related causes.

