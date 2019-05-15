0 Health Department offering free MMR vaccines starting Wednesday

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department said it will begin offering a limited supply of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for free starting Wednesday.

The clinic offering the shots is located on the fourth floor at 425 First Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh. It will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

But the agency said not everyone is eligible, or needs to get the shot.

The Health Department told Channel 11 those who are not eligible include children under the age of 12 months, those born before 1957 who have natural immunity, anyone who has had measles, pregnant women or those who are otherwise immunocompromised. Health officials said you can get the vaccine if have not yet been vaccinated.

Health officials said one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination recommendations say:

Children 12 months or older should have two doses with the first at age 12-15 months and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

Healthcare personnel, college students and international travelers should have two doses of MMR

Adults born during or after 1957 should have at least one dose of MMR or documented evidence of disease.

Adults born before 1957 are considered immune.

For international travel, infants 6-11 months should have one dose of MMR, and children 12 months of age or older should receive two doses of MMR, separated by at least 28 days.

If you suspect you have measles, or show symptoms, contact your doctor. But health officials said do not go to the office, urgent care center or emergency room because you could expose other people.

Officials with the Allegheny County Health Department also say the risk of widespread exposure to measles in the Pittsburgh area is relatively low due to high vaccination rates.

Click here for more information from the Allegheny County Health Department about measles.

Still have questions? Read more from the CDC about measles and vaccinations.

