0 LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported in western Pa. during Friday's strong storms

Strong storms are expected to last though the night Friday in the Pittsburgh area, bringing flash flooding and thunderstorm risks.

9:00 p.m.: South Hills Veterinary Services drying out after there was more than four feet of water in the bottom floor. None of the neighboring businesses or homes had problems, so the owners are worried it's part of a different problem that was exacerbated by heavy rain.

7:50 p.m.: Damage from these storms stretched all across the area. In Sewickley Township, the public library was flooded and will remain closed until further notice.

Also in Sewickley Township, heavy rain ripped through Oak Creek Drive. A handful of people were unable to get home, but officials installed a portable bridge to allow access.

7:00 p.m.: Overall, the storms are weakening as they move toward the east, but there are still strong cells emended within. Of particular concern is an are that is crossing from the West Virginia panhandle into Washington County.

6:00 p.m.: The Port Authority tweeted that a tree fell on the Red Line tracks near Westfield Street in the Beechview neighborhood.

Red Line rail cars are operating on Blue Line tracks while the Port Authority sets up shuttle buses to get around the blockage.

5:15 p.m.: Kennywood Park has closed early for the night and will not reopen until tomorrow. A Channel 11 viewer sent is video that appears to show the entrance tunnel flooding from Friday's rain.

4:45 p.m.: Cochran Mill Road is closed at Wilson Road in South Park.

4:15 p.m.: A driver’s engine stalled after going through flooding on Becks Run Road.

4:00 p.m.: Channel 11 is starting to respond to flooding reports in the area under a flash flood warning. We have team's spread throughout the South Hills tracking the impact.

Flooding has been reported in several communities including Pleasant Hills, West Newton, Central Highlands and Mifflin Junction.

3:30 p.m.: The Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been expanded and extended until 6:15 p.m.

2 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

