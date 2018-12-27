Local breweries concerned by new state beer tax

A new Pennsylvania sales tax on breweries has local owners concerned that they will have to raise prices on their beers.
A 6 percent sales tax will be added to craft beer sales in breweries. In Allegheny County, there is already a 7 percent drink tax, so altogether, each beer would be taxed 13 percent.
The new tax was supposed to go into effect in early 2019, but instead was pushed back to July.
Gabriella DeLuca spoke to the co-owner of Grist House Brewery in Millvale about what this could mean for his business.
