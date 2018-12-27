Sheriff: Suspect in fatal shooting of police officer is in U.S. illegally

A California sheriff says the suspect in the shooting death of a police officer is in United States illegally.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Thursday that authorities have identified a suspect but didn't name him. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.
Christianson's agency is leading the investigation into the slaying of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department.
The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself.
