  • Sheriff: Suspect in fatal shooting of police officer is in U.S. illegally

    Updated:

     A California sheriff says the suspect in the shooting death of a police officer is in United States illegally.

    Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Thursday that authorities have identified a suspect but didn't name him. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.

    Christianson's agency is leading the investigation into the slaying of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department.

    The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself.

