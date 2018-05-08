Local brewery files for bankruptcy

EXPORT, Pa. - A brewery with a big presence in Pittsburgh has filed for bankruptcy.
Rivertowne Brewing is looking for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., how much money they owe and what the CEO told us about the decision.
It was one of the first local breweries to produce craft beer.
Rivertowne partners with the Pirates and Penguins.
The Westmoreland County-based brewery also has a location on the North Shore.
