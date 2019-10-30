Local firefighter who responded to Ground Zero after 9/11 attacks loses battle with cancer

"He was my whole life. I hope he knows how much we love him."
After a courageous battle with lung cancer, a local volunteer firefighter lost his fight.
On 11 at 11, his wife shares his life of service and the trip he took to Ground Zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks that forever changed his life.
Nick Ursta lost his courageous battle with lung cancer on his 52nd birthday. The Versailles Volunteer Firefighter traveled to Ground Zero on 9/11. His wife talked to us about his life of service for 11 at 11. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/l4LBoY8Uzw— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 30, 2019
