  • Local man sickened by E. coli suing lettuce distributor

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Amid a nationwide E. coli outbreak, a Bethel Park man is suing a McMurray restaurant, claiming he was sickened after eating a salad there.

    The lawsuit, filed by Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., on behalf of Gary Shields, claims the illness stems from the nationwide E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce.

    According to the lawsuit, Shields ate romaine lettuce in salad served by the restaurant on March 19. A week later, he began experiencing symptoms.

    Shields was admitted to a hospital on March 29 and remained hospitalized for five days, his attorneys said.

    As of Wednesday, there are 98 cases of E. coli related to the outbreak confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania is the hardest-hit state, with 18 cases.

