    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh-area man who pleaded guilty to fondling a sleeping woman on a flight from Las Vegas in August 2016 will be sentenced Friday. 

    Wei-Ming Shi, 59, of Mount Lebanon, pleaded guilty last year to simple assault on an aircraft during flight. 

    Shi was a passenger on a Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh when a woman sitting next to him fell asleep.  That is when investigators said Shi assaulted her. 

    The woman woke up during the assault, alerted the flight attendant, and changed her seat. 

    Shi faces a fine of $5,000 and up to six months in prison and probation.

