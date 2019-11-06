BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler City police officer was taken to a hospital after a woman sprayed the contents of a syringe at him late Tuesday night, authorities said.
The officer was on patrol about 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Jefferson Street when he spotted a running car parked in a nearby lot and a woman, identified as Kristina Labruna, slumped over the steering wheel, police said.
Labruna, 28, had the syringe in her hand and squirted the substance in it at the officer as he approached her, police said.
The officer was sprayed in the face and ear with the substance, officials said. He was taken to Butler Medical Hospital, where he was treated for exposure to the unknown substance.
According to police, a brown rope that "had clearly been used as a tourniquet consistent with intravenous drug use" was found in the car, along with the syringe, a suboxone strip and several empty stamp bags that are used to package heroin.
Labruna was arrested and taken to the Butler County Prison. She is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
