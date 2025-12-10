3 Allegheny County residents among 8 people charged with cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

PITTSBURGH — Three Allegheny County residents are among the eight people charged with cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted the individuals on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws, according to the Department of Justice.

These are the defendants:

Derrick Lyman, 59, of McKeesport

Daniel Jackson, 48, of Penn Hills

Devlin Clifford, 46, of Monroeville

Robert East, 69, of Delaware, Ohio

Jose Sanchez-Polanco, 43, of Lawrence, Mass.

Ernesto Castillo, 29, of Lynwood, Calif.

Ricardo Escalona, 41, of Winter Park, Fla.

Dionisio Gonzalez-Diaz, 57, of Homestead, Fla.

The indictment alleges that Castillo and Escalona possessed with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine on May 28, 2024, and June 6, 2024, respectively.

Also, the indictment alleges that the defendants all conspired to distribute or possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl on June 27, 2024.

Jackson is charged with possessing with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, while Clifford is charged with possessing with intent to distribute 500 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Lyman, Jackson and Clifford are charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited due to a prior drug trafficking conviction.

Lyman and Clifford could face between 15 years and life in prison and/or a fine of up to $20 million. Jackson and the other defendants could face between 10 years and life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million.

For the firearm charge, Lyman, Jackson and Clifford could face between five years and life in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs and transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the U.S. and abroad.

