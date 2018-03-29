Local school cancels active shooter training due to trainer's 'inappropriate' social media posts

Sam Rosenberg is clearing the air and defending his active shooter security training course after the North Allegheny School District decided to abruptly cancel the ASSERT program.
His McCandless area security firm “INPAX Academy of Personal Protection” was set to teach the free hands on course to parents following the mass shooting at a Florida High School.
However, The district announced it was canceled because of “unforeseen circumstances.”
Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking to Rosenberg and the district over the cancelation.
North Allegheny School District CANCELS active shooter training class because of what security official posted on his Facebook page.... He’s clearing the air with us. Do you agree with their decision to dump the course? WATCH my live report on @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/f42pJev1wr— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 29, 2018
The North Allegheny Schools Superintendent said in part that “a district parent shared concerns regarding inappropriate content on social media channels affiliated with INPAX.”
The district alleged those posts violated district policy and weren’t in line with their mission or vision.
Rosenberg said the old posts were dug up from his personal Facebook page and weren’t meant to cause harm, but the damage apparently had already been done.
