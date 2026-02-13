Suspect in deadly Uniontown shooting arrested in Baltimore

The suspect in a deadly shooting in Uniontown this month is in custody.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Braedon Matthew Dickinson was arrested that morning in Baltimore. He will be taken back to Fayette County to face homicide charges.

Pennsylvania State Police, Maryland State Police, U.S. Marshals and the FBI assisted with the arrest.

Dickinson, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Lemaur Thompson Jr. on Feb. 5.

Police say Dickinson and Thompson were walking together on Dunlap Street in Uniontown after 5 p.m. when Dickinson pulled out a gun and shot Thompson in the head.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Dickinson going through Thompson’s pockets after the shooting.

