Local school district to push back school start times

Washington High School students hoping for an extra half hour of sleep got their wish.
On Monday, the school board agreed to push back the start time next school year.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is finding out how this will impact other school, for Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
