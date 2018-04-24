  • Local school district to push back school start times

    Updated:

    Washington High School students hoping for an extra half hour of sleep got their wish.

    On Monday, the school board agreed to push back the start time next school year.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is finding out how this will impact other school, for Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local school district to push back school start times