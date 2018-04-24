13 truckers help police save suicidal man

Quick-thinking state police enlisted the help of 13 truckers when a man threatened to jump off a bridge in Michigan, according to a report.
The man stood on an overpass on Interstate 696 in Detroit early Tuesday morning, according to the Detroit Free Press.
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018
State troopers waved the tractor trailers underneath the overpass on both sides of the freeway, shortening the distance the man would fall if he jumped.
The man eventually walked off the bridge and was taken to be evaluated.
