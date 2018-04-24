  • 13 truckers help police save suicidal man

    Quick-thinking state police enlisted the help of 13 truckers when a man threatened to jump off a bridge in Michigan, according to a report.

    The man stood on an overpass on Interstate 696 in Detroit early Tuesday morning, according to the Detroit Free Press. 

    State troopers waved the tractor trailers underneath the overpass on both sides of the freeway, shortening the distance the man would fall if he jumped.

    The man eventually walked off the bridge and was taken to be evaluated.

