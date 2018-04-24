  • Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in one Allegheny County community have issued a warning after a bobcat was spotted.

    Kennedy Township police issued a warning on their Facebook page about a bobcat seen in the woods by Windriver Drive.

    The Pennsylvania Game Commission told police there is nothing they can do, but told residents not to leave food, such as bird feed, out in the open.

    Police also urged residents to keep small pets inside.

