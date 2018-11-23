  • Local shoppers rush to stores for Black Friday deals

    PITTSBURGH - Black Friday shoppers were lined up outside some stores at South Hills Village Friday morning ready to capitalize on deals when stores opened at 6 p.m.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden talked with one man who was waiting outside Victoria's Secret with his wife. She was planning to buy $70 worth of merchandise so she could get a free bag.

    South Hills Village opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then closed at 1 a.m. 

    “Around 7 o’clock we were picking up and by 10 o’clock it was busy. It was really great to see,” said Jennifer Carroll, marketing director for South Hills Village.

    Early Friday morning, Holden also spoke with a father who said he drives for his wife and daughters every year.

