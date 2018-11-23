Local shoppers rush to stores for Black Friday deals

PITTSBURGH - Black Friday shoppers were lined up outside some stores at South Hills Village Friday morning ready to capitalize on deals when stores opened at 6 p.m.
Channel 11's Mike Holden talked with one man who was waiting outside Victoria's Secret with his wife. She was planning to buy $70 worth of merchandise so she could get a free bag.
RIGHT NOW: Line building outside Victoria’s Secret. This man rolled his eyes when I asked him what he’s shopping for.... He pointed to his wife. She said something about spending 70 bucks and getting a free bag. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/J4GwdOyBkd— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 23, 2018
South Hills Village opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then closed at 1 a.m.
“Around 7 o’clock we were picking up and by 10 o’clock it was busy. It was really great to see,” said Jennifer Carroll, marketing director for South Hills Village.
Early Friday morning, Holden also spoke with a father who said he drives for his wife and daughters every year.
#FatherOfTheYear. He admittedly carries the bags and drives the car for his wife and daughters every #BlackFriday. I asked him if his wife is using his credit card. It just became real awkward.... His interview is moments away on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/EjBEZZRl34— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 23, 2018
