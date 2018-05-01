Local woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault speaks out about trial

A Baldwin woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault is speaking only with Channel 11 about the verdict in his criminal trial.
RELATED: Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault
Renita Hill said she felt overwhelmed with emotion when she first learned of the verdict.
“I was elated,” Hill said. “I was filled with a sense of vindication.”
The emotions Hill continues to feel about Cosby’s verdict and the close relationship she’s developed with the other accusers on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
ONLY ON 11: Baldwin resident Renita Hill says Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her several times in the 1980s. Why last week’s guilty verdict felt like the appropriate end to the trial she never had on #WPXI starting at 5https://t.co/gbPiodp7WE pic.twitter.com/MbQQL8QpDw— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 1, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown
- Paintball fight led 15-year-old to kill toddler in DeKalb, cop says
- Attorney general wants charges reinstated against fraternity brothers in Tim Piazza's hazing death
- VIDEO: Woman Delivers Her Own Baby in Hotel Room With Help of YouTube
Last week, a jury found Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting another woman inside his Philadelphia home.
Like many of Cosby’s accusers, Hill said that felt like the trial she never had.
Since the alleged incidents of sexual assault with Hill happened in the 1980s, the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution expired before she came forward in 2015.
Her civil lawsuit against Cosby is still making its way through the legal system.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}