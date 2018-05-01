  • Local woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault speaks out about trial

    Updated:

    A Baldwin woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault is speaking only with Channel 11 about the verdict in his criminal trial.

    RELATED: Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault

    Renita Hill said she felt overwhelmed with emotion when she first learned of the verdict.

    “I was elated,” Hill said. “I was filled with a sense of vindication.”

    The emotions Hill continues to feel about Cosby’s verdict and the close relationship she’s developed with the other accusers on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Last week, a jury found Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting another woman inside his Philadelphia home.

    Like many of Cosby’s accusers, Hill said that felt like the trial she never had.

    Since the alleged incidents of sexual assault with Hill happened in the 1980s, the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution expired before she came forward in 2015.

    Her civil lawsuit against Cosby is still making its way through the legal system.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault speaks out about trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gymnast sues Karolyis, other groups over team doctor's abuse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sexually assaulted teenage co-worker inside restaurant, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution