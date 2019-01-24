Lt. Gov. John Fetterman coming home to show support for recreational marijuana

The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania is getting more support.
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be in town this weekend for an educational forum on the subject.
We'll tell you what you can expect, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
The forum is being hosted by State Rep. Ed Gainey.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child with autism intentionally locked out of school by principal
- Commerce Secretary says he doesn't understand why furloughed workers are turning to food banks
- Florida woman danced naked outside Waffle House, licked employee's face, deputies say
- VIDEO: Georgia Teen Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up Middle School, Shoot Survivors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}