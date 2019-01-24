  • Lt. Gov. John Fetterman coming home to show support for recreational marijuana

    The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania is getting more support.

    Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be in town this weekend for an educational forum on the subject.

    The forum is being hosted by State Rep. Ed Gainey.

