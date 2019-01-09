0 Mayor position remains vacant after council refuses to seat replacement

BRADDOCK, Pa. - The community of Braddock still does not have a mayor after a contentious City Council meeting.

The council accepted John Fetterman's resignation as he goes on to become lieutenant governor, but then refused to seat his replacement because of public outcry.

The Ink Division printing company is running full tilt this winter.

It moved to Braddock after Fetterman took over in 2005.

“If you would have asked me whenever I was a younger person if I ever thought that there would be restaurants and breweries and fancy things down here in Braddock, I wouldn’t have known that to be true,” said Derek Zanetti, the owner of the business.

The once-decimated steel town has come back to life with new businesses and more construction underway.

"I placed a phone call to Mayor Fetterman and asked him to give me a sales pitch on why I should come to Braddock and he said, 'Our crime rate is lower than the city of Pittsburgh, we have heavy traffic on Braddock Avenue each day and we’d love to have you,'” Zanetti said.

Bob Portogallo opened his restaurant, Peppers N’At, two years ago.

He said Fetterman leaves behind big shoes to fill, but thinks he’ll still help this area as lieutenant governor in Harrisburg.

“He can focus on the Mon Valley and the Pittsburgh area, which I think is only a good thing,” Portogallo said.

The Braddock City Council tabled a vote to elect a new mayor on Tuesday night. Even though that leadership role is still not filled, businesses hope the positive momentum continues.

“I hope whoever comes after him is willing to pick up the mantle of hard work and dedication that Mayor Fetterman has offered here to Braddock,” Portogallo said.

