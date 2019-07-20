  • Police department asks criminals to hold off because of heat

    By: Bradford Arick

    BRAINTREE, Mass. - One police department says it is just too hot to battle crime, asking "anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday." 

    The Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts posted the request to its Facebook page late Friday night as a July heat wave grips most of the eastern half of the United States. 

    The department, in the tongue-in-cheek post, asks people to instead "stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3," among other things. But they ask, "please no spoiler alerts. We're just finishing season 2."

     

     

