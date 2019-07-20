BRAINTREE, Mass. - One police department says it is just too hot to battle crime, asking "anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday."
The Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts posted the request to its Facebook page late Friday night as a July heat wave grips most of the eastern half of the United States.
The department, in the tongue-in-cheek post, asks people to instead "stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3," among other things. But they ask, "please no spoiler alerts. We're just finishing season 2."
TRENDING NOW:
- Convicted murderer once deemed too old to be dangerous convicted of another murder
- 4 teens shot at graduation party in Clairton
- 'Fortnite' video game sends 8-year-old to emergency room
- VIDEO: Man Gets Life Sentence in 2004 Murders of Couple Sleeping on Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}