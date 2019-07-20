CLAIRTON, Pa. - Four teenagers were shot early Saturday morning at a graduation party in Clairton.
Investigators said they got multiple calls for a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at a home on Waddell Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
When officers arrived at the scene, several dozen people ran away and they found four teens, ages 14 to 18, in the yard with gunshot wounds. The victims, three girls and a boy, were taken to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
A grad party turned violent in Clairton. @AlleghenyCoPD say 4 teens , 14, 16, 17 and 18 years old, were shot. It happened just after midnight on Waddell Street. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0Q7mFQZmnO— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 20, 2019
WPXI's Lori Houy is talking to investigators to get an update on what led up to the shootings. Refresh for updates and WATCH Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest.
TRENDING NOW:
Investigators tell Channel 11 more than 100 people were at the home for a graduation party before the shooting.
Police are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}