PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auction off two bottles of vintage scotch from the Macallan’s Fine & Rare Series.
Each bottle is being auctioned separately, and both have minimum bids that must be met.
The first bottle is a 1949 Cask No. 935 Single Malt Scotch Highland with a minimum bid of $25,000.
The second, a 1989 Cask No. 3247 Single Malt Scotch Highland with a $9,000 minimum bid.
To learn more, visit the Fine Wine and Good Spirits auction website.
