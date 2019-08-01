  • Macy's to open Backstage within store at local mall

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Macy's Backstage is coming to the department store chain's location within Ross Park Mall.

    According to an announcement, the new store-in-store at the Macy's at Ross Park Mall will open within a 12,000-square-foot portion of the established store on August 10.

    The new Macy's Backstage, which focuses on off-price merchandise, will be the department store's fourth in the region, with others operating within established Macy's stores at South Hills Village, and in the Westmoreland and Monroeville Malls.

