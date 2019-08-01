Macy's Backstage is coming to the department store chain's location within Ross Park Mall.
According to an announcement, the new store-in-store at the Macy's at Ross Park Mall will open within a 12,000-square-foot portion of the established store on August 10.
The new Macy's Backstage, which focuses on off-price merchandise, will be the department store's fourth in the region, with others operating within established Macy's stores at South Hills Village, and in the Westmoreland and Monroeville Malls.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
