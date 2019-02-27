PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE Wednesday 2:05 p.m.: Theamon Hicks was arrested by Allegheny County police on Wednesday.
He's currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
Latest details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Charges were just filed in connection to a fatal head-on crash in Penn Hills earlier this month.
Both of the cars involved were crushed when they collided on Frankstown Road.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
At the time, police believed alcohol was a factor and Tuesday, they said they are sure it was.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Theamon Hicks, who told police he was at a bar earlier that day.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl Scout cookie ‘good Samaritan' arrested by DEA
- Steelers fan pleads guilty in viral fight involving headbutt at Heinz Field
- Family fighting to keep home after stranger from N.C. allegedly lists it for sale
- VIDEO: Mother, adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to the criminal complaint, Hicks said he was there "from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. drinking tequila."
Police said: “Hicks was documented as being visibly intoxicated and endorsed drinking four beers and two shots prior to the accident.”
But when the Allegheny County Lab's DUI blood tests came back, the results showed:
“Theamon Hicks had a whole Blood Alcohol level of .381 %. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08."
A blood alcohol level that high could be deadly in some people, depending on their tolerance.
A 33-year-old man was killed in the crash.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed in head-on Penn Hills crash identified
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}