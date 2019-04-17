WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Uniontown man is accused of hitting a Pennsylvania state trooper with his car.
Investigators said they tried to pull over Pete Lancaster around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday but he took off, leading police on a chase going more than 100 mph.
Lancaster got away but troopers caught up with him a short time later and a second high-speed chase began.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is speaking with investigators about how it finally came to an end on foot in the middle of the woods, and what they found inside of his car that led to even more charges, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
