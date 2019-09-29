0 Man accused of murdering mother inside home

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Allegheny County police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.

David Sumney, 30, is accused of murdering and robbing his mother on Sept. 2.

According to a release from investigators, officers initially found the victim, Margaret Sumney, dead inside her home in the 100 block of Olde Orchard Drive in South Fayette.

Police said relatives called police several times to check on Margaret Sumney because no one heard from her in days.

According to the criminal complaint, officers had to force their way inside the home, and police say they found a gruesome scene inside multiple rooms in the house.

The next day, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” and the manner was homicide.

During the ensuing investigation, police said David Sumney was developed as a suspect. They said he had been staying with his mother.

Police said they caught up with David Sumney outside of his uncle's funeral and took him into custody.

They said he had his mother's jewelry on him, and back at Hotel Indigo where he'd been staying, they found his mother's gun and purses in that hotel room.

On Sept. 4, David Sumney was charged with receiving stolen property, but he was not yet charged in connection with the victim's murder.

David Sumney was charged Saturday with criminal homicide, robbery, theft and abuse of a corpse.

Detectives said they also found pictures on David Sumney's phone of his mother at the crime scene.

Four years ago, David Sumney was arrested after police said he beat his 71-year-old father during a confrontation at their home.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police, and the investigation is ongoing.

