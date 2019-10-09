PITTSBURGH - The man who is accused of posing as a 7-year-old girl’s uncle and raping her faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.
Police said Juwan Mitchell, 22, lured the girl away from her grandmother’s Northview Heights home and then raped her.
>>ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested, charged with raping a 7-year-old girl
Prosecutors called this every parent’s worst nightmare.
The girl told investigators she was outside of her grandmother's home on Hazlett Street around 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 when a man approached her. According to police, the girl said Mitchell told her he was her uncle and asked her if she wanted to go to the store with him.
But instead, she said, Mitchell took her into the "basement bathroom" of an "unknown residence" and raped her, according to investigators. Detectives said Mitchell is not her uncle or related to the victim in any way.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 12-year-old made up story, did not get attacked at South Park homecoming bonfire
- Bedbug found in Laurel Highlands High School
- At least 1 person killed in crash on Route 51 in Rostraver
- VIDEO: Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
During his first court appearance, Mitchell continuously shook his head at the detective who was testifying. In the end, his case moved forward.
A detective said when he interviewed Mitchell, he admitted to the assault and claimed he had a “lapse in judgement.”
In court, the defense implied Mitchell has an “intellectual disability,” but the judge refused to lower his $200,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}