Man accused of shooting at neighbors' homes through his attic window

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of shooting a rifle at two neighbors' homes.
Police told our partners at the Trib that Joshua Dowell-Miller shot at the two neighboring homes from the attic of his apartment along Harrison Avenue.
One of the victims called police to report that three rounds had been fired into his home. Two bullets hit the bedroom and kitchen walls, and the third bullet shattered an oven door.
A second neighboring home also had two bullet holes, but no one was hurt.
Inside Miller's attic, police said they found two .22-caliber rifles, a box of ammunition and shell casings on the window sill, according to the Trib. They said Miller admitted to shooting at his neighbors' homes with a rifle.
Police have not said what they think the man's motive was.
Miller is facing several charges, including reckless endangerment, and he will face a judge on Thursday.
