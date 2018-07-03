Man accused of stealing car, crashing into several parked vehicles

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Westmoreland County teenager is accused of going on a joyride with a stolen vehicle, hitting several parked cars along the way.
Anthony Bittinger, 19, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase through several yards in Greensburg.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer on patrol near Tremont Avenue spotted several parked cars with severe damage and debris scattered on the road.
A few blocks away, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving slowly with extremely loud exhaust, the complaint said. The driver tried to get away, but the car stopped working in the middle of an intersection.
The complaint said Bittinger got out of the car and tried to run from the officer, but was taken into custody after a short chase.'
Bittinger told police he had stolen the vehicle because he didn’t have a ride home, the complaint said.
According to the officer who made the arrest, Bittinger was slurring his speech and admitted to drinking alcohol. His BAC was .118, according to a complaint.
