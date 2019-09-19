Zachary Dinell, once a trusted caregiver to adults and kids living with physical and mental challenges, now sits behind bars, charged with incomprehensible crimes against our most vulnerable population.
Officials say many of his crimes were captured on his cellphone while he was working at McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton, Beaver County, as a direct care worker.
The district attorney's office said there are 17 victims and more than 150 pictures and videos of horrific crimes against his patients. Those videos and pictures would have been played shown court Thursday, but both sides agreed to continue the hearing.
"We just had the family in mind and this is very difficult," said Dinell's attorney, Steve Colafella.
Those who have seen the videos said they are very hard to watch. Police say Dinell slapped, punched and kicked some of his clients, most who are nonverbal. He threw things at their heads and rammed them into walls, filming it all, according to police.
McGuire Memorial Home has made changes at the facility to ensure it doesn't happen again, hiring a private security firm and banning employee cellphones.
