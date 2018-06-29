Employee at home for disabled children, adults arrested for taking inappropriate pictures of them

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - An employee at a home for disabled children and adults in New Brighton was arrested Friday.
According to police, Zachary Dinell, 24, was taking inappropriate and nude pictures of the patients at the personal care home.
Channel 11 first reported on Dinell earlier this month when Freedom police charged him with raping an unconscious woman.
Dinell is now charged with taking inappropriate nude pictures of physically and developmentally challenged clients at McGuire Memorial where he used to work.
Police told Channel 11 they found the photos as they were investigating him for the rape.
