WEST PIKE RUN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man who police say sent more than 100 messages, including threats, to a woman has been arrested.
J. Alan Messinger’s charges all stem from an on-going domestic situation, police said.
Among the messages, Messinger allegedly said he was going to burn the woman’s belongings.
Messinger also allegedly sent messages to his own family members say he was going to beat them and left one family member a voicemail saying he would “kick that cop’s [expletive] and blow up the police station.”
He was arrested Monday night on charges of harassment and terroristic threats. Police said they do not believe the station was ever at risk.
