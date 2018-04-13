  • Man arrested after allegedly fighting with passengers, flight attendant

    A man is facing charges after allegedly fighting with several people on a plane as he was flying from Punta Cana to Pittsburgh International Airport.

    Mark Reno, 53, apparently got physical with several passengers and a flight attendant as they were deplaning, police said.

    According to the criminal complaint, Reno elbowed one passenger and a flight attendant tried to intervene. He allegedly attacked the flight attendant by "putting his hands around her throat causing marks"

    He also "knocked her to the ground causing injury to her right wrist" and kicked her leg.

    Reno is in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing aggravated assault charged.

    Channel 11 found out Reno is accused of punching and kicking a state trooper in August of last year.

