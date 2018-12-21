Third person charged with homicide in New Castle triple murder

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A third person is now facing homicide charges in connection to a triple murder in New Castle.
Jodie Hammer, who was initially charged with obstruction of justice, has now been charged with three counts of criminal homicide in connection with the murders of Nichole Pumphrey, Lawrence Cannon and Amariah Emery.
Hammer allegedly drove 19-year-old Anthony Cooper, another suspect charged in connection to the homicide, to Cleveland, where he boarded a bus to Detroit. Cooper was on the run for almost a month
Stephen Procopio and Cooper are also charged with three counts of criminal homicide and are being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
