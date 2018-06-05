  • Man arrested after drug raid at Washington home

    

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police in Washington County have made an arrest in a long-term drug investigation.

    Shaquore Marquis Yarbrough, 24, was arrested and charged with several felonies after police executed a search warrant Monday at a home on Third Street in the city of Washington.

    Detectives from the drug task force said they seized heroin, guns and cash. 

    Yarbourgh was taken to the Washington County jail and is being held on $100,000 bond. 

