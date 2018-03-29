  • Man beaten during home invasion in Brookline

    PITTSBURGH - A man was beaten during a home invasion Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, officials said.

    Police said three men broke into a home on Sussex Avenue and beat the man who was asleep inside.

    The man suffered a black eye and was bleeding from his face. He told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca that the men tried to tie him up, but he got away and ran outside screaming for help.

    “As I was calling 911, two guys in ski masks came out and started running. As they ran, one more guy was left in the house,” a witness, who did not want to be identified, said.

    The victim said he might know who the intruders are.

