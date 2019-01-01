ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - 3:05 P.M. UPDATE: The man who was stabbed will not face charges at this time, District Attorney David Lozier said, since it appears to be a case of self-defense.
A man was killed early Tuesday morning during an argument that escalated in Aliquippa.
According to investigators, one man stabbed another man during an argument around 6 a.m. on Main Street. The man who was stabbed attacked the other man, beating him to death.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The man who was killed was found three doors down from where the initial incident happened.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is in Beaver County working to sort out all of the details for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Coroner identifies young man found dead under grill behind home
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}